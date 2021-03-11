Fewer and fewer Lancaster Countians are getting laid off, new unemployment data shows, but many countians who already were laid off aren’t returning to work.

New claims for unemployment benefits filed by freshly idled countians dropped 3.8% last week, decreasing for the seventh time in eight weeks, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

The 281 claims filed last week move this economic indicator closer to the pre-pandemic norm of about 200 new claims per week.

The normal economy, of course, was disrupted when COVID-19 arrived in March 2020.

New claims filed by countians promptly skyrocketed to 15,700, a record high, in early April.

But it’s been generally drifting lower since -- except for upticks when a second wave of COVID-19 arrived in the fall and when Gov. Tom Wolf closed certain types of businesses for three weeks in mid-December -- suggesting that COVID-19's economic impact is weakening.

The latest nationwide and statewide trends are in sync with the local one.

Nationally, the number of new claims (formally known as initial claims) dipped too, ebbing 5.6% to 712,000, said the U.S. Department of Labor. Statewide, new claims tumbled 16.1% to 20,200.

A second local indicator, however, was not as encouraging.

The number of already idled countians filing continued claims to keep receiving unemployment benefits rose 2.5% to 10,800 in the week ended Feb. 27, the most recent period for which data is available. It was the third increase in seven weeks.

This indicator hasn’t been below 10,000 since early December, signaling that many countians who have lost their jobs are remaining jobless even though there are thousands of unfilled positions at local employers.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in November, some open positions here are going unfilled because idled countians lack the training to do that work, lack child care, have health concerns, can receive more money from unemployment benefits than the unfilled job offers or are accustomed to earning a higher wage than the unfilled job offers.

Before the pandemic, the normal volume of continued claims was about 4,000 per week.