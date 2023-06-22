The median sale price for a home in Lancaster County hit a near-record $310,000 in May as buyers continued to compete for a limited number of available properties.

New listings, pending sales and closed sales for May were all down more than 14% from a year earlier, although each measure increased from the month before, according to the Lancaster County Association of Realtors’ housing market statistics report for May.

“Although May improved over April, we are still well below our five-year averages across the board,” said H. Joseph Younger, president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors. “Our low inventory level is putting pressure on our median sales price as it continues to climb.”

In Lancaster County there were 529 new listings last month, a 14% drop from May 2022 that leaves new monthly listings well below the five-year May average of 631. With new listings down, new pending sales and closed sales were also down from a year earlier, dropping 14% and 15% respectively.

In May 2022, the median sale price for a home in Lancaster County was $304,150, a price which came near the beginning of the busy sales season that saw prices peak at $315,000 in August 2022 before dropping back to $290,000 in December. Median sale prices over the last year bottomed out at $260,000 in February, which is typically a slow time for real estate transactions.

More business news:

A median home sale price of $304,150 in May represents a 46% increase from May 2018 when the median price for an existing home in Lancaster County was $208,000, according to Bright MLS, which is the sales data source for the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

The Lancaster County sales report for May mirrors data from across Pennsylvania, where new listings and sales also dropped as median sales prices rose, according to a May housing price report from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. Statewide, listings were down 23% and sales dropped 17% while the median sale price spiked $8,000 to $219,811, the report shows.

“We’ve continued to see the median price increase each month since January, with a 4% bump in May,” said Al Perry, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. “The housing market continues to grapple with an inventory shortage. We have robust demand from homebuyers, along with rising prices, making it a challenging environment for many homebuyers.”