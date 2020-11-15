Foltz’s Pretzels will be closing its Lancaster shop at the end of December.

Owner Dennis Foltz said the small shop at 60 N. Queen St. would be closing due to a dramatically slowed business. Foltz estimated sales are off by about half because many people who used to come to downtown Lancaster to work are now working from home.

The Lancaster shop was the only retail location for Foltz Pretzels which continues to sell at six farmers markets in the region, including ones in York, Lebanon and Reading. Foltz said those farmers market locations have been busier than ever.

Foltz said he has applied to sell at Lancaster Central Market, but has hasn’t been approved because other standholders there already sell soft pretzels.

Foltz Pretzels opened in April 2017 at a spot that had previously been occupied by Bruno’s Hoagies. They feature several varieties of soft pretzel rolls and pretzel dogs, which are a soft pretzel wrapped around a hot dog.

