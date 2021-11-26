With fewer early-morning deals, local retailers were not mobbed early this Black Friday, unlike pre-pandemic days.

However, bearing out predictions of a record year for spending and an increase in in-person shopping, crowds built quickly and there were still scores of shoppers carrying on the pre-dawn Black Friday tradition of waiting in line.

About 50 people were outside when the Boscov’s at Park City Center opened its doors at 6 a.m. And 50 others queued up in the darkness and occasional rain sprinkles for the 5 a.m. opening of Best Buy in Red Rose Commons, which had one of the earliest Black Friday debuts. This year, most stores had stayed closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The parking lot at Tanger Outlets was completely full two hours after the center’s 6 a.m. opening. Lines persisted outside stores such as Nike, Under Armour and Michael Kors, which were limiting capacity. Parking spots reserved for buses were overtaken by cars since parking quickly became a premium at the busy Route 30 shopping center.

“It feels great,” said Monica Trego, marketing director for Tanger Outlets Lancaster, who said some retailers reported robust early morning sales. “I thought last year was pretty amazing despite the pandemic, but this is times 10.”

The early crowds indicated strong consumer demand even as supply chain issues that grew out of the pandemic left some sought-after Black Friday items unavailable. And a year after the pandemic kept many people home, lingering concerns about how large groups can spread COVID-19 prompted retailers to drop many of the limited-time offers they had previously used to attract throngs, starting them earlier and spreading them through a longer shopping season. In fact, citing supply chain and COVID concerns, 68 percent of shoppers planned to shop before Thanksgiving this year, up 7% compared to a year ago, the Deloitte Insights holiday shopping survey reported.

“We used to do doorbusters, but you don’t want to create those giant crowds,” said Liz Eich, manager of the Boscov’s at Park City. “We’re still concerned about making sure we keep everyone safe.”

But even with holiday discounts at Boscov’s spread out over three days, Eich said the signs are pointing to a busy weekend. “The expectation is we’re going to do as well as other Black Fridays. Customers are ready for it,” she said.

A shopping tradition

The National Retail Federation expects sales during November and December to rise by a record 8.5% to 10.5% to as much as $859 billion, compared with a year ago. Over the past five years, the average annual increase has been 4.4%.

The trade group predicts that nearly 2 million more people, or a total of 158.3 million, will shop over Thanksgiving weekend this year, compared with last year. While robust, that’s still down from the 165.3 million people who shopped over the same weekend in 2019, before the pandemic.

This year, in-store shopping over Thanksgiving weekend in Lancaster County only began Friday since most retailers and shopping centers were closed Thanksgiving Day. Until Rockvale and Tanger began opening at midnight before Black Friday in 2006, most retailers didn’t see Thanksgiving as a shopping day, and that sentiment seems to be returning.

While more of her friends could shop with her when stores were open on Thanksgiving, 48-year-old Hope Eshleman of Lancaster said she’s thinks it’s better if they stay closed then.

“It wasn’t fair to people working on Thanksgiving Day, so I’m happy they’re not doing it,” she said of Thanksgiving Day shopping.

But Eshleman still likes to hit the stores as soon as she can after Thanksgiving. She was outside Boscov’s some 40 minutes before the store’s 6 a.m. opening. She said she thought the store opened earlier.

“This starts the holiday for me,” said Eshleman, who waited nearly 30 minutes by herself but was joined by a crowd of about 50 people just before the doors were unlocked. “I just love meeting new people in the community. … Really, a lot of people are just happy when you’re in this line.”

Rachel Gallagher, Park City’s general manager, said many retailers had been offering holiday deals earlier, cutting down on the urgency of getting to the stores Friday. Yet she said she was seeing evidence that Black Friday shopping is still a tradition for many people, even if it didn’t begin as early. Most stores at the mall opened at 9 a.m.

“What we’re seeing today is we have a lot of people out shopping but it was a little bit more tapered in terms of the early morning, which is what we expected,” Gallagher said, before adding at 1 p.m. that it was “a full house.”

Waiting and wanting

In previous years, early Black Friday shopping was about taking advantage of limited-time sales. But this year, some of the effort was spent dealing with limited supplies.

At Best Buy in Red Rose Commons, the first half dozen people in line before the store’s 5 a.m. opening weren’t there to get a great deal - they were just hoping to get to see the thing they wanted on a store shelf.

“I’m trying to find a PS5,” said Nate Miller, a 22-year-old church media producer from Ephrata. “The big thing with those is they’re really difficult to get.”

Miller, who was first in line along with his brother and fiancée, said he didn’t know for sure Sony’s video game system was in stock at Best Buy. “We’re kinda going on a whim here hoping they have them. … If not, this is a big waste and I guess we’ll just get the pressure cooker,” he said, citing a planned backup purchase.

They wound up getting the pressure cooker since there were no PS5s.

Miller is expected to have plenty of company shopping in person this holiday season. Consumers worried about supply chain and delivery issues are expected to hit the stores to buy what’s in stock in an effort to avoid problems. The average number of physical stores visited is expected to be 6.6, higher than 5.2 in 2020, the Deloitte Insights holiday shopping survey reported. The share of overall spending in stores is expected to be 33%, up from 28% in 2020.

Just behind Miller’s group, Keith Over was another consumer looking to buy from in stock supplies. He was waiting in line with his friend Daniel Asso for an Xbox Series X, also hoping Best Buy had it in stock. The two 18-year-old recent Manheim Township High School graduates had arrived at Best Buy at 1 a.m., waiting most of the time in their car where they watched shows and napped until getting in line around 4 a.m.

Over and Asso also came away disappointed from Best Buy. The only Xbox Series X they had was a display item that wasn’t for sale. They tried their luck at Target and were in line before that store’s 7 a.m. opening. Over works at the Target and hoped some extra truckloads of Black Friday goods just might have delivered the sought-after game system.

“They got so much stuff within the last eight hours that I have no clue,” Over said. LNP | LancasterOnline was unable to learn if Over ultimately got a PS5.

Waiting behind Over and Asso at Best Buy was Micah Bartch, a 19-year-old Akron resident who was the last of a handful of people who had set up lawn chairs outside the store at 1 a.m. in the hopes of scoring PS5s.

Bartch said the group was having fun listening to music until an employee came out and told them the gaming system was not in stock, news Barch said caused an “instant depression” that prompted most of the group to go back home.

But Barch stuck around, saying he planned to buy some discounted video games and then resell them online.

“Since it’s on sale, it’s a good way to make some fast cash, especially right now,” he said.