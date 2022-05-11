Editor's note: This story appeared in Senior Living section of the May 11 edition of LNP.

Those who know Kathy Frey as the vibrant and fashionable owner of Festoon, a boutique clothing and home decor store on North Duke Street, may be surprised to learn that her entrepreneurial success has its roots in something a bit more bland:

Celery.

To be fair, those humble beginnings were more than 60 years ago.

“When I was very young, I was taught to work really hard,” recalls Frey, 71. “I had my own business at 9.”

That business was loading up bushel baskets of celery at Kreider’s Celery Farm and selling it along a route in her neighborhood.

“I just had that entrepreneurial desire ever since then.”

Frey’s journey from celery peddler to boutique owner has been paved with hard work, a bit of serendipity and a vow to never let fear get in the way of the next opportunity.

“I have a burning desire to do whatever I do with my whole heart,” she says. “It’s worked well for me.”

After attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Frey got her first opportunity with Hager’s Department Store, doing fashion illustrations that appeared in the Lancaster newspapers.

Later, she would answer an advertisement for a delivery job at a Marietta flower shop, an opportunity she would soon parlay into another avenue for artistic expression: training with well-known floral designers.

“The flower shop came up for sale and I went to the bank, and they saw my determination and loaned me the money,” she says.

She owned Kathy’s Flower Werks for 18 years.

“In between my flower shop and the next part of my life, I said out loud, ‘If I ever open up another business, I would call it Festoon,’ ” Frey says. The word is festive. It describes a celebratory garland of flowers, sometimes appearing as a hand-carved architectural feature above a window or door. “It just seemed to fit,” she says.

In 2004, that opportunity came, ironically in the former Hager Department Store building where she had gotten her start. By that time, the building was home to condos, a restaurant and boutique-style shops. When her lease ran out eight years ago, she moved Festoon to its current home in a spacious former firehouse on North Duke.

The festive shop is an eclectic mix of everything from clothing and accessories to books, candles and home decor, much of it locally made, including Frey’s own clothing line, Selga, which she launched in 2017.

“I’ve always been in the world of color and fashion and design. It’s just been a really wonderful evolution of who I am and my creativity,” Frey says. “I’m here living my dream and being part of a great business community here in Lancaster. One thing always led to another.”

Fashion is yet another form of artistic expression, and for Frey, that too has been an evolution of sorts. There were times in her life, she says, when her profession dictated a certain look, but these days she approaches fashion like she does the rest of her life — without fear.

“I’ve personally evolved into the person I am now by just realizing it’s all in your body language, it’s all in how you carry yourself, it’s all in your self-confidence and finding a way to love yourself no matter what,” she says. “It allows me to be just exactly who I am. I’ve always been a free spirit and I’ve now fallen right back into that wonderful way of believing in myself.”

Frey describes herself as a woman of faith and says that belief system has helped her not only to succeed but also to develop the confidence to be herself. She also stresses the importance of surrounding yourself with positive people and says she would never discourage someone from expressing who they are by what they wear.

Frey believes that discovering who you are through the art of dressing has no limits — no matter what your age. There are no fashion do’s or don’ts just because someone is over 50, or 60, or 70.

“I really believe that whatever makes you feel good-looking in the mirror is what you should wear,” says Frey, who describes her own favorite style as boho chic. “If someone really feels as though they want to wear a bikini at age 80, I encourage that. … I’m wearing bib overalls. I find I’m more myself now than I’ve ever been. It’s about just being happy with looking in the mirror.”