Fern.ish Home, a home décor retailer which has a spot at a vendor mall in Manheim, will be opening a new store in Lancaster city.

Fern.ish Home will be taking a roughly 1,200-square foot space next to Sukhothai restaurant in the Champion Forge center at 398 Harrisburg Ave. The spot was previously occupied by Pita Pit.

In Lancaster, Fern.ish Home will sell custom furniture, vintage rugs and home décor pieces along with offering a variety of home design services. The store will also host a variety of events and workshops. A June opening is planned.

Fern.ish Home is owned by designer Lindsey Barnes who also has an anchor spot at Prussian Street Arcade, a vendor marketplace that opened last fall with 100 sellers of vintage and handmade goods.

Barnes, who is remaining in Manheim, said she wanted to expand to Lancaster city because of the retailing opportunities she saw there. And, she says she’s optimistic about the enduring economic strength of the city despite the ongoing business closures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s kind of a crazy time to do it, but I didn’t want to lose out,” she said.

