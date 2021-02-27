When you’re driving a car or riding in plane, probably the last thing you’re thinking about is an obscure product inside them called a bearing liner.

But luckily for you, that little known product is the first thing on the minds of some employees at Fenner Precision Polymers in Manheim day in and day out.

Fenner on Friday unveiled its new $4 million technical-textile coating line, an investment that will contribute to the hiring of 40 employees across its entire technical-textile business here. The coating line is a state-of-the-art piece of equipment used in the production of bearing liners — specially treated industrial fabric that goes inside of bearings to keep them rotating or sliding as intended.

That, in turn, enables the steering columns, landing gear and thousands of other devices containing bearings to perform as designed.

“Traditionally, you would manufacture this (bearing) and use oil or grease to lubricate it,” said Sydney Kidwell, product engineer. “But if you’re in a really small environment, or you have something that’s very critical, this liner is a lot more dependable than oil or grease.”

Fenner says its textile liners last longer, withstand temperature extremes better and handle intense pressure better than oil or grease, but cost more.

So it makes sense to use the sophisticated liner in the bearings in the plane’s landing gear, for instance — but there’s no need to put the advanced product in the plane's overhead storage bins, Kidwell explained.

Other uses include the bearings in seismic isolation systems that protect buildings from earthquakes, mechanisms that tilt the open-box beds of dump trucks and numerous more applications.

The investment to upgrade Fenner’s coating line is part of Fenner’s effort to grow its entire technical-textile business in Manheim, Fenner officials said.

The business includes weaving about 20 types of technical textiles — fabrics made for performance, not appearance — elsewhere in Fenner's West Stiegel Street complex. The woven textiles carry the Fenlon brand name.

Tailor-made to Fenner’s specifications, the new coating line stands about 110 feet long and 12 feet high. It applies performance and adhesive resins to the textiles precisely to the customer’s wishes.

The new coating line has state-of-the-art controls that leads to state-of-the-art quality, said Joe Ciaccio, principal project engineer.

It also can coat fabric that’s up to 48 inches wide, compared to the prior line’s 24-inch maximum width, meaning the new line offers double the output at the same running speed than its predecessor.

Technical textiles are one part of Fenner’s diverse operation here, which totals 400 employees at three county sites. Also made in the county are bearings, link belting for power transmission and conveying, timing belts, rollers and seals, among other products.

Fenner Precision Polymers traces its local roots to Manheim Manufacturing and Belting Co., founded in 1911. The company was acquired in 1984 by the British firm Fenner PLC, which was itself bought in 2018 by French tire maker Michelin.