Manheim Township-based Fenner Precision Polymers has completed its move to new headquarters at 187 W. Airport Road.

About 100 of the company’s 1,039 employees completed their move into the new 2.94-acre corporate campus in January. The manufacturer unveiled its new headquarters, dubbed Fenner Momentum Center, on Friday. Fenner did not disclose the cost of the eight-month project to renovate the building, which the company is leasing.

Fenner, which is part of the French tire maker Michelin, makes technical textiles, bearings, link belting for power transmission and conveying, timing belts, rollers and seals, among other products.

Prior to the move, the 100 office team members were scattered at locations in Manheim and Lancaster areas.

“This headquarters allows us to work more collaboratively together,” wrote Lynne DeMers-Hunt, divisional director, marketing communications, in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline.

Demers-Hunt said there were additional moves and consolidation of other facilities in the Lancaster and Manheim areas.

The company said the relocation better positions Fenner to accommodate ongoing growth of the business, while also offering enhanced comfort and cross-functional collaboration among employees. It also offers greater opportunities to reduce carbon emissions.

The 35,021 square foot building consists of office and warehouse space. Fenner has seven other manufacturing facilities locally, as well as one in North Carolina, one in California. Fenner also has four manufacturing locations and offices outside of the United States.

Fenner Precision Polymers traces its local roots to Manheim Manufacturing and Belting Co., founded in 1911. The company was acquired in 1984 by the British firm Fenner PLC, which was itself bought in 2018 by Michelin.

In 2021, Fenner acquired Lancaster-based industrial conveyor belt and wire cloth maker Lumsden Corp. for an undisclosed price.