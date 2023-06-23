Fenner Precision Polymers plans to consolidate five of its Lancaster County facilities into a proposed new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on 41 acres in Penn Township.

Fenner bought the property zoned for light industrial development earlier this month from Kreider Farms for $4.8 million.

Fenner, which is part of the French tire maker Michelin, makes technical textiles, bearings, link belting for power transmission and conveying, timing belts, rollers and seals, among other products. Its products are used in transportation, mining, agriculture and other sectors.

The new facility would consolidate the majority of Fenner’s manufacturing plant sites in Lancaster County into one location at 426 Hostetter Road in Penn Township.

The construction and consolidation, expected to be completed in 2025, would not add jobs to its more than 1,000-person total workforce but will streamline the operation and make space for future growth. It also would give staff more opportunities to collaborate under one roof. Fenner would not say how many people would be employed in the new plant or how many are employed at its Lancaster County plants.

“This is essentially a ‘jobs-neutral’ project with no anticipated loss of positions,” Jack Krecek, Fenner divisional managing director for precision polymers division, wrote in an email. “Nor is it intended to create any new immediate positions. That said, the new location is designed to easily accommodate further growth and expansion of operations, which could mean adding additional positions further down the road.”

Krecek said the company has 500 employees in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and California, with a total of approximately 1,000 employees globally. It employs about 100 at its headquarters in Manheim Township. It has 16 open associate positions.

Fenner plans to design the building and land development plans through the rest of this year. It will need to submit development plans for township approval. Construction is projected to be completed in multiple phases over the next five years. The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024 with building occupancy expected in early 2025. The company declined to say how much the construction is expected to cost.

A major move in a tight industrial land market

The move would ultimately free up five buildings – all currently leased by Fenner – for other businesses to move into, which is significant given the lack of industrial space in Lancaster County. The facilities range in size from 24,500 square feet to 141,000 square feet.

The project would bring together in one building Fenner Precision Polymers’ main building plant at 311 W. Stiegel St. in Manheim Borough, its South Plant at 250 S Penn St. in Manheim Borough, its Manheim Pike Facility at 1596 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township, and its Arcadia Plant at 1421 Arcadia Road in Manheim Township. The company said it would also consolidate its North Plant in the new building but did not provide its current address.

Fenner also has a subsidiary, Lumsden Belting Corp., at 10 Abraso St. and 1296 Loop Road in Lancaster city, which would not be included in the move.

The consolidation also would not include the company's 2.94-acre corporate campus at 187 W. Airport Road in Manheim Township, where it moved in January. It is about 6.5 miles from the proposed plant.

Growth for the company and sector

While using an existing structure was preferable, the company said the current market availability of commercial space remains extremely tight, and there were no truly suitable options that met Fenner Precision Polymers’ requirements for future growth. Developing a new site allows the company to design for sustainability including leveraging more energy-efficient equipment, using renewable energy sources, reducing water consumption, and reducing waste generation.

In making the site selection, the company noted it has committed to minimize environmental impact, which aligns with Michelin Group’s net-zero emissions ambition by 2050.

The company said it enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with Manheim Township and Manheim Borough, but the company’s growth trajectory, need for accommodating that growth, and market availability for commercial development necessitated a change in location.

Zoned for light industrial development since 2011, the farmland purchase is located within the designated urban growth boundary for the region.

“Manufacturing remains the top leading contributor to GDP in Lancaster County at 19% and it is the second leading employment sector at 16%,” Krecek wrote. “Fenner’s continued focus on growth and this exciting new development project is a testament to the strength of the manufacturing industry and we look forward to spurring it onward through the innovation and productivity that will be born here.”

Lisa Riggs, president of Lancaster County Economic Development Co., said that Fenner Precision Polymers’ development helps maintain momentum in the growing manufacturing sector.

“Lancaster County’s GDP grew 5% from 2020 to 2021 with manufacturing and professional business services responsible for 46% of that growth,” Riggs said in a written statement. “Fenner’s development project helps maintain the sector’s momentum.”

Fenner Precision Polymers traces its local roots to Manheim Manufacturing and Belting Co., founded in 1911. The company was acquired in 1984 by the British firm Fenner PLC, which was itself bought in 2018 by Michelin.

In 2021, Fenner acquired Lancaster city-based industrial conveyor belt and wire cloth maker Lumsden Corp. for an undisclosed price.