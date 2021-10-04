Fenner Precision Polymers has acquired Lumsden Corp. for an undisclosed price.

Manheim-based Fenner said it sees Lancaster-based Lumsden as a business with strong growth potential that brings new markets to Fenner’s portfolio.

Lumsden makes industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry. Its products also are used in food processing, heat treating, mining, glass treating, printing and canning.

Fenner will retain Lumsden’s 126 employees and its locations on Abraso Street and Loop Road, off Manheim Pike. Its products will continue to be made under the Hoyt Wire Cloth, Flexx Flow and Wiremation brands. As LNP reported in May, the company recently completed a $2.2 million expansion on Loop Road.

Lumsden, which was founded in 1952 under the Hoyt name, was sold by CEO Glenn Farrell. He will continue as a consultant for one year.

Fenner, with local roots dating to 1911, has more than 400 employees in Lancaster County. Locally it makes technical textiles, bearings, link belting for power transmission and conveying, timing belts, rollers and seals, among other products.

As LNP reported in February, Fenner recently completed a $4 million expansion here. Fenner was acquired in 2018 by French tire maker Michelin.