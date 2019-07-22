I am obsessed with the HBO show “Game of Thrones.” So obsessed that we recently adopted a 6-month old kitten and named her Arya, after Arya Stark, one of the main characters in the show.
Arya (the cat) is a feisty little creature. She is a strong individual and won’t let anything stand in her way. She even growls at her toys if they don’t “do” what she wants them to.
We named her Arya not just because of my obsession with “Game of Thrones,” but because I generally appreciate all of the lessons that we can learn from Arya Stark, the youngest daughter of the Stark family, around which the show’s complex storylines revolve.
Arya Stark is a feisty little creature. She is a strong individual and doesn’t let anything stand in her way. (Show spoilers ahead!) She watches her father get murdered and very quickly realizes that she must survive on her own. And over a number of years she learns how to do this very well.
As the show reaches its later seasons, Arya reunites with her sister and two brothers at a time when their world was facing a war. She very calmly and very bravely decides that she can end this war by facing the leader of the enemy and ultimately surprises the entire army — and millions of viewers around the world — by killing the leader and quickly ending the war.
And, she was praised endlessly, promoted because of her very clear leadership abilities and went on to have a very successful career and rewarding life. Actually, wait, that isn’t what happened. There were no praises. There was no acknowledgment of her great work. Things just returned to “normal” with power struggles happening beyond her reach.
Unfortunately, this is a scenario that isn’t fictional for many people of color and women in our community.
Each day at Assets, we are honored to work with amazing, creative entrepreneurs who have endless talents that can be used for community good. Over and over again, we hear stories of unrecognized accomplishments, particularly from female entrepreneurs.
And yet, every day we also hear stories of entrepreneurs who have been able to find ways outside of the “business as usual” box to use their talents for good. They strike out on their own, as Arya ultimately did, and they are making our communities a better place. They are feisty, they know their own strengths and they won’t let anything stand in their way.
Ultimately, though, they are the people who are winning the war against social oppression in our community. They are seeing our community grow by starting businesses and working hard to provide jobs that pull people out of poverty.
It is time for more of us to get feisty because that feistiness could just mean a better community for all.
• Tina Campbell is co-executive director of Assets.