Job growth in Lancaster County remained anemic in June, a new state report shows, with the number of jobs here stuck somewhat below their pre-pandemic level.

Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs in Lancaster County grew a mere 0.6% to 246,500 in June, compared to May, the Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday.

As is often the case, the monthly report is a mix of encouraging and discouraging data.

Compared to June 2020, when the local economy was just beginning to recover from the full impact of the pandemic, the number of nonfarm jobs in the county this June was up 7.3%, a gain of 16,800.

However, that June figure is 15,000 jobs short of the size of the county workforce before the pandemic hit in mid-March 2020: 261,500 jobs.

After the pandemic arrived, the number of nonfarm jobs here plunged to 211,600 in April 2020, then slowly began to rebound, reaching 240,000 in August. It’s been stuck in the 240,000s since.

But the June figure means the seasonally adjusted number of nonfarm jobs here has recovered to 94% of its pre-pandemic level.

The deficit lingers while county employers have literally thousands of unfilled job openings, an issue that has persisted for months.

The recovery has been uneven, with some job categories now exceeding their pre-pandemic levels and others still short of that mark. (See related story for a breakdown.)

Labor market analysts have expressed optimism about job growth long-term, believing that the current impediments – federal unemployment benefits that can make staying jobless pay more than taking a job, fears of contracting COVID-19 at a workplace, caregiving/parenting responsibilities – will diminish in the months ahead.

Pennsylvania this month resumed requiring jobless people to actively search for jobs to be eligible for unemployment benefits. The extra federal unemployment benefit of $300 a week, on top of state jobless benefits, is set to run out in September. Schools, senior centers and child-care centers are expected to be open in person full time at that point too.

As job growth has stagnated here, so has the unemployment rate. It stayed at 4.6%, same as May. Again, it represents a vast improvement from April 2020, when the rate soared to 15.2% -- the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s. But it’s still about 1 percentage point higher than the pre-pandemic norm.

Comparing Lancaster County’s rate to those of the 17 other metropolitan areas in the state, only Gettysburg had a better rate, at 4.4%. East Stroudsburg had the worst rate, at 7.4%. The state rate was 6.9% and the national rate was 5.9%.