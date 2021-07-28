Better late than never.

Twenty-two entertainment venues across Lancaster County have received federal grants totaling $23.3 million through the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program this month.

The grants, from what was originally called the Save Our Stages program, initially were expected to arrive this spring, when the pandemic forced venues to either operate at a fraction of their capacity or go completely dark.

Now, due to the state removing the last COVID-related restrictions in May, the venues are back operating at full capacity.

But the federal relief still is badly needed to help whittle down the mountain of debt that accumulated while their operations were handcuffed by the pandemic.

“We’re overjoyed in spite of the almost eight-month fight to get to the finish line,” said Brandon Martin, director of operations at American Music Theatre, which received $4.4 million, second most in the county.

Receiving the grant at long last “feels like an immense weight off our shoulders. While we are grateful to be open once again, the fact remains that we are climbing out of a 15-month period of being completely shuttered,” Martin said.

Sight & Sound Theatres, the county’s biggest tourist draw, got the maximum amount possible -- $10.0 million, according to data released Tuesday by the grant program administrator, the U.S. Small Business Administration. (See bottom of story for full list of local recipients.)

“We are extremely grateful for the funds the … grant provided. However, it only covers a portion of the 70% loss in revenue in 2020,” a Sight & Sound spokeswoman said.

“We continue to cautiously steward our resources while anticipating theater business to grow towards pre-COVID audience sizes. At this time, we are still evaluating how these funds will be allocated,” she said.

At the Fulton Theatre, which received the third most here, $3.1 million, Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin voiced the perspective of the other venue operators – the grant is great but it doesn’t end their financial struggle.

“These funds make it so that we are better coming out of this pandemic but we still need our community’s support,” he said, saying the nonprofit is counting on the public to keep buying tickets and keep contributing to the $30 million renovation and expansion project. (Some $29.45 million has been raised so far.)

At least two major Lancaster County entertainment venues have grant applications pending. Mount Hope Estate & Winery/PA Renaissance Faire is seeking $5.4 million. Penn Cinemas also has an application pending; the amount it's seeking was not immediately available.

Shuttered Venue Operator Grant recipients in Lancaster County (listed by amount)

Venues and promoters listed are in Lancaster unless otherwise noted.

Sight & Sound Theatres, Strasburg, $10.0 million.

American Music Theatre, $4.4 million.

Fulton Theatre, $3.1 million.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre (Prather Productions), $1.8 million.

Reel Cinemas Lancaster, $1.4 million.

Zoetropolis, $666,106.

Creative Ministries, Manheim, $393,500.

Lancaster Mennonite Conference Historical Society, $234,900.

North Museum of Nature and Science, $217,900.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center, $161,800.

The New Main, Ephrata, $128,500.

Prima Arts, $133,200.

Brett A. Myers Inc., $110,000.

Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy, $99,500.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, $93,400.

Box Out Productions, $76,200.

TAG Management Group, $56,100.

Susquehanna Stage Co., Marietta, $54,900.

Phantom Power, Millersville, $44,600.

Music at Gretna, Elizabethtown, $31,200.

Box Out Bullying, $20,500.

Holy Land Christian Foundation, Paradise, $18,800.

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration

This story will be updated.