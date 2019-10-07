Fulton Financial said Friday that a four-year federal review of “possible discriminatory lending” by itself and its Fulton Bank has ended with no enforcement action taken.
Lancaster-based Fulton Financial announced the conclusion of the review by the U.S. Department of Justice with a one-sentence filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Fulton Financial said the review covered the holding company’s and its bank’s compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and the Fair Housing Act.
Under the first law, it’s illegal for a creditor to discriminate against a loan applicant on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age or receipt of public assistance.
The second law protects people seeking to buy, rent or finance a dwelling from discrimination.
According to Fulton Financial’s filing, the Department of Justice “determined that the circumstances do not require enforcement action by the Department at this time.”
Fulton Financial first disclosed the department’s review in a SEC filing in August 2015. Initially, the review also included three other banks owned by Fulton Financial, but those have been consolidated into Fulton Bank.