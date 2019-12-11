Residential customers of PPL Electric Utilities will see a bigger savings from the federal Tax Cuts & Jobs Act temporarily next year.
PPL will trim the bill of the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month by $6.50 a month, subject to state approval. That compares to $3.86 a month in 2019.
The state Public Utility Commission requires the 17 major electric, natural gas and water/wastewater utilities in the state to pass along to customers the tax savings the utilities are getting from the 2017 tax-reform law.
Customers began receiving the savings on July 1, 2018. The increase that customers will see in 2020 is the tax-bill savings PPL got in the first half of 2018, plus interest.