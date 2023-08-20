Making it more expensive to borrow money has done its intended job of cooling inflation, but Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said it hasn’t been without some costs, including making some housing more expensive.

“Monetary policy is a very blunt tool,” Harker said recently during an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. “While housing is a critically important part of the economy, it's not all the economy. In order to bring the increases in prices down, i.e. inflation, we needed to try to raise rates for a while. That is going to affect areas like housing for a period of time, but that's not forever.”

To curb inflation, the Federal Reserve has hiked the benchmark lending rates 11 times since March 2022 to the highest level in 22 years. In 2023, Harker is taking his turn to serve a one-year stint on the Federal Open Market Committee which sets benchmark rates that lead to higher interest rates for all kinds of borrowing, including mortgages and vehicle loans.

Harker said he thinks the current fed funds target rate of 5.25-5.5% is about where it needs to be.

“It's my view that I think we're pretty close to that point right now where we can stop raising rates and then let it sit for a while,” he said. “We're not going to go down right away. We'll let it sit for a while and let monetary policy do its work.”

One of the impacts of higher rates has been an increase in some housing prices. In Lancaster County, median home prices hit a local record in June of $326,000, compared to $211,000 five years before in June 2018.

While raising interest rates can be a tool to cool housing markets, Harker said some countervailing forces have kept prices high. Those include homeowners reluctant to sell if it means getting a higher rate for a new loan and an ongoing, nationwide shortage of homes.

“When the Great Recession hit after 2008, People stopped building homes and we never really caught up,” he said. “Nationwide we’re about 2 million units shy of where we need to be in terms of housing.”

Harker said the impacts of higher rates on the housing market were predictable, offering his view that higher rates need more time to have their desired impact on the economy.

“At this point, we can let rates sit where they are or close to it and then just stay there for a while and let things settle in,” he said.

As the economy continues to react to higher borrowing costs, Harker says he thinks inflation will ease without triggering a recession.

“There is always a chance, but It’s not my forecast now that there will be a recession,” he said. “I actually think we can bring inflation down slowly, not rapidly. It’s going to take a couple years to bring it down without doing significant harm to the economy.”

Harker was in Lancaster to meet local participants in the Federal Reserve’s Reinventing Our Communities cohort program which is meant to aid economic mobility of minority business owners through workshops and peer learning. Harker took questions from LNP | LancasterOnline after a tour of the 114 E. Chestnut St. headquarters of PhotOle Photography, which is a member of the local cohort.

Harker said the Reinventing Our Communities program can help minority entrepreneurs overcome economic obstacles, thereby strengthening the economy.

“There's a lot of barriers to either finding the existing job or starting your own business,” he said. “They can't get it done. And if they can't get it done, that means not only do they lose out and their community loses out, but the economy overall loses out … that's ultimately why we care about this.”