A federal judge has allowed a three-year-old racketeering fraud lawsuit filed by a Bethlehem-based health system against Lancaster General Hospital to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl in Allentown earlier this month denied LGH’s amended motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which claims LGH and two of its executives submitted inflated and invalid claims for reimbursement from the state’s Tobacco Settlement Act fund for “extraordinary expenses” of caring for indigent or underinsured patients.

The local hospital, the largest in Lancaster County, received $12.3 million more than it deserved from 2008 to 2012, leaving less money for St. Luke’s Health Network and other health systems, the lawsuit claims.

LGH’s initial effort to get the lawsuit dismissed – by contending the state was to blame, because it stopped trying to claw back overpayments to hospitals -- was granted by Schmehl in 2019. But St. Luke’s turned to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that its claims of fraud and racketeering are sufficient for the suit. St. Luke’s prevailed.

LGH then amended its motion to dismiss, saying its actions were legal. Schmehl, however, said St. Luke’s “adequately pled claims…at this pleading stage” that LGH committed racketeering fraud, so the case can go forward.