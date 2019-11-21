A Lancaster County farm at odds with the federal government can no longer sell what the government contends are meat and poultry products that aren't federally-inspected and are misbranded, a federal court ruled.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Miller's Organic Farm in April, contending the farm on Mill Creek School Road in Upper Leacock Township — which describes itself as private club that sells only to members — was selling unsafe food nationwide to consumers.

In a news release announcing the court's ruling Wednesday, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said food establishments must follow federal food safety laws to protect consumers.

"We will continue to take enforcement action whenever commercial sellers ignore the rule of law, make up their own sets of rules, or otherwise attempt to hide behind a business structure to thwart congressionally-mandated federal oversight," he said. "Today’s injunction is necessary to effect Miller’s compliance and to ensure that, with (Food Safety and Inspection Services') oversight and assistance, compliance will continue in coming years.”

A message left at Miller's Wednesday evening was not immediately returned.

When the suit was filed, owner Amos Miller said getting federally inspected would be extremely expensive and he was concerned that inspection of meat could interference with the farm's raw milk production.

An undated post on the farm's website asks for donations to a GoFundMe set up in late June seeking to raise $25,000. As of Thursday morning, it showed nearly $12,000 had been donated.

The post also links to more than 1,000 responses from a member survey on how they should proceed. It said almost all preferred this option: "Miller's Organic Farm should continue its own on-site slaughter, like we have been and continue to exercise our private rights to freedom of choice to buy direct, off-the-farm, nutrient-dense foods."

A news release at the time of the suit said the suit was believed to be the first of its kind from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's FSIS “against a so-called ‘private membership association’ farm business to enforce food safety laws.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to the department, in late 2015 the Food and Drug Administration identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk, found it to be genetically similar to the bacteria in two people “who developed listeriosis (with one dying) after consuming raw milk” — and named Miller’s as the likely source of those infections.

The agency sought to assess whether the bacteria might be contaminating Miller’s meat and poultry products, the release said, but Miller “erroneously contended that, as a self-organized private membership association, Miller’s is beyond the reach of federal food safety regulation.”

Carmen Rottenberg, the FSIS's administrator, said in Wednesday's , “Inspection is the cornerstone of our food safety regulatory system — enabling consumers to purchase and prepare meat and poultry with confidence in the safety of these products.”