This story is about what could be Lancaster County’s last “normal” monthly unemployment rate for a while.

Lancaster County’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% in February for third consecutive month, the state Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday.

Measured before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here, the February rate was the result of the county having 276,800 residents with jobs and 10,400 residents without jobs but actively seeking work.

By holding steady, Lancaster County’s unemployment rate was third best among the rates of the state’s 18 metropolitan areas. Lancaster County has been among the best in the state for decades.

Gettysburg’s rate was the lowest among the metro rates, at 3.4%. State College was the runner-up, at 3.5%. Tied for worst were Johnstown and East Stroudsburg at 5.7%. The statewide rate was 4.7% and the nationwide rate was 3.5%.

Before these three straight months at 3.6%, the last time the Lancaster County jobless rate was this high was February 2018, according to the department’s records.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began being felt in March, ultimately crushing the restaurant, retail, hotel and other industries and triggering a record number of new claims for unemployment benefits.

The March unemployment rate for Lancaster County is scheduled to be announced by the state April 28. But even that report will miss the full impact of the pandemic on the unemployment rate here.

The March rate will be based on a survey done the second week of the March, according to the department. Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing non-essential businesses came the following week.

So that means the full impact here of the pandemic-induced shutdown will be measured for the April report, due out June 2.

Since the Department of Labor & Industry began compiling monthly unemployment data in 1976, the highest rate in Lancaster County is 9.2% in January 1983, in the wake of a recession.