Sprouts are off the menu at Jimmy John’s as the sandwich chain responds to recent outbreaks of E. coli and salmonella at some restaurants.
The FDA issued a warning letter Tuesday to the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain after sprouts and cucumbers it served were implicated in five outbreaks in Midwest and Western states that sickened 88 people between 2012 and 2019.
In the most recent incident, 22 people in Iowa were infected with a strain of E. coli after eating at Jimmy John’s restaurants in November or December 2019.
“The evidence demonstrates that your corporation, through your franchised Jimmy John’s restaurants, engaged in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers,” said the letter issued by William R. Weissinger, a program division director of the FDA’s office of human and animal foods.
In response, the restaurant chain has removed sprouts from all its locations until further notice, Jimmy John’s president James North told CNN on Tuesday.
“Food safety is our top priority ... This removal (of sprouts) was out of an abundance of caution and was not initiated by any known, immediate threat," North told CNN.
The FDA letter directs Jimmy John’s to respond within 15 days with “specific things you are doing to address this violation.”
E. coli can cause illness, including diarrhea, although most healthy adults can recover within a week. Salmonella can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections, and can be especially serious in young children and the elderly, according to the FDA.
Jimmy John's has more than 2,800 locations in 43 states, with Lancaster County locations in Lancaster city and Manheim Township.