An ice cream shop launched by a father and daughter opens Friday in East Hempfield Township, taking a spot in a church lobby just off Harrisburg Pike in Golden Meadows Park.

The Salted Spoon will operate inside the lobby of Reality Church, at 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100. It is owned by Mike Mylin and his daughter, Rebecca. Mike is a math teacher at Hempfield High School and Rebecca, who will manage the shop, is studying business at Messiah College. The Salted Spoon is not affiliated with Reality Church, although both Mylins go there.

The Salted Spoon will feature 16 flavors of ice cream from Pine View Dairy in Pequea Township, offering it in cones and dishes and as sundaes and milkshakes. It will also carry coffee and tea.

Before opening, the Mylins oversaw the installation of a full ice cream counter in the lobby of the church where all the seats are available for shop customers. There will also be some picnic tables outside.

