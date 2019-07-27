A Strasburg consignment shop will expand by moving its warehouse to a recently closed convenience store next door.

By mid-August, Fashion Cents Consignment will be able to use its entire building at 255 Decatur St. as it shifts its storage and pickup to the recently closed Turkey Hill at 257 N. Decatur St.

The Fashion Cents building has some 8,400 square feet of space, with roughly 1,000 square feet previously used for storage. The former Turkey Hill spans roughly 2,300 square feet.

The two buildings sit on one parcel that Fashion Cents Consignment owner Brittany Allen bought in April 2018 for $800,000.

Fashion Cents Consignment carries clothing for women, men, kids and babies and also has maternity clothes. It also has a variety of toys and household items.

The store opened in 2012 and has been at its current spot for nearly five years. It operates with around 30 employees.

A Turkey Hill representative did not respond to a question about why the store closed.

