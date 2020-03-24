A retail and medical company selling hemp-based health and therapy products will be opening a new retail store in Lancaster city.

Farmacy Partners, which has a location in York, announced Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to occupy 398 Harrisburg Ave., the former home of Fenz restaurant which closed in Feb. 2018.

Like the Farmacy Partners store in York, the Lancaster location will sell a variety cannabidiol (CBD) products and offer advice to customers about how best to use them. Farmacy Partners products include oils, gummies and creams, including some with trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.

In the announcement about the new Lancaster location, the company said the new retail store will offer “a paradigm-changing new approach to health” that includes cannabinoids and the “keto” high-fat, low carbohydrate diet.

The new store is the latest project of York-based hemp entrepreneur Steve Groff who was instrumental in developing OSS Health in York and then the Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown. Along with his wife and son, he launched Groff North America which has a hemp research and production facility in Red Lion that processes whole hemp plants for fiber, seeds and chemicals.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In announcing the new project in Lancaster, the company said it is bullish on the economic vitality of the region.

“We are living in unprecedented times, with the current virus outbreak, however, Groff is excited to make this announcement, showing confidence in not only his business, but our region and country. We will recover and flourish,” the company said.