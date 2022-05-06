Farm equipment dealer Hoober Inc. plans a $3 million expansion with a boost from a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

Leacock Township-based Hoober plans to construct a 22,400-square-foot free standing building directly adjacent to its existing 51,580-square-foot facility located at 3452 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Hoober was approved by PIDA for a 15-year $1.5 million loan at a 1.5% interest rate. The loan is through the Lancaster County Economic Development Finance Corporation. Officials said the project will retain 86 jobs within three years.

The loan was one of two approved for businesses in Lancaster. The other Lancaster loan went to craft book and magazine publisher Fox Chapel Publishing Co., along with seven other businesses in Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Erie and Fayette counties. The loans will help create a total of 45 jobs and retain about 330 jobs.

To date in 2022, PIDA has approved $8,845,000 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $16,170,748 in private investment and supported 269 created and retained full-time jobs, according to the state. Since 2015, PIDA has approved $361,778,277 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $727,981,169 in private investment and supported 14,765 created and retained full-time jobs.

Hoober’s project will also include upgrades and site improvements to the existing building and will add a connection between the two structures resulting in a new entrance, offices, restrooms, and a meeting room. The total project cost is $3.06 million.

Last year, Hoober, a farm, construction and grounds-care equipment dealer, acquired the assets of a Virginia equipment dealer for an undisclosed price. It bought the assets of Dubberly Tractor & Equipment in Chester, a Kubota dealer south of Richmond. All six Dubberly employees joined Hoober. The company has 10 locations in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1941 by Charles “Bud” Hoober in Intercourse, the third-generation family-owned dealership has more than 350 employees.

It celebrated its 80th anniversary last year at a tractor pull featuring Red Fever, a 1972 International Harvester 1066, in an exhibition pull July 24 at Buck Motorsports Park.