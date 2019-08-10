Farbo Co., which sells a variety of board games and hosts gaming events, has moved its downtown Lancaster shop.

Previously located at 147 E. King St., Farbo Co. now operates out of a larger space near Lancaster Central Market at 9 W. Grant St.

While the former shop had approximately 1,000 square feet of space, the new store has twice the room, including a separate game room as well as private rooms that can be used for events.

Owned by James Farbo and his wife, Kate, Farbo Co. features a variety of board games, including role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

Farbo said more games have been added in the larger space, which is capable of hosting even more events and workshops, including movie nights, tournaments, workshops, kids programs and makers markets.

“We want it to be a small convention all the time,” he said.

Farbo Co. is in a second floor space previously occupied by Radiance, a retail shop that offers therapeutic massage and a variety of classes. It moved to a street-level space at 13 W. Grant St.

More retail news