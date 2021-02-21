After closing its sports memorabilia store in the Shops at Rockvale, Fan Cave has opened a new store at Park City Center.

Fan Cave occupies a roughly 4,000-square-foot space in the former Sears Wing of the mall. Fan Cave sells a variety of sports memorabilia and features autographed items such as jerseys, pictures and helmets. Fan Cave also has its own custom frame shop for sports items.

For Fan Cave, the Park City store is slightly smaller than the former one in the Shops at Rockvale, which closed at the end of 2020.

Fan Cave is owned by Karen Pearson who also owns the Go! Games & Toys store at Park City.

Fan Cave Address: 142 Park City Center. Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-209-7075, facebook.com/Fancave309.