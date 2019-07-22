Sam Lombardo recalls his childhood in Lancaster city as one that was filled with love but defined by hard work.
Part of a food-loving Italian-American family, Lombardo remembers growing up in and around the family’s namesake Harrisburg Avenue restaurant, begun by his uncles in 1946.
Yet while the family became known in Lancaster for their restaurant, Lombardo made a name for himself outside the kitchen.
Lombardo spent his career in the insurance industry. In 1997, he founded Benecon Group, a successful insurance agency, benefits administration and consulting firm now based in Lititz.
But the 72-year-old Lombardo says he never forgot about the restaurant.
He made a standing offer long ago to get involved some day in the business, owned and operated for the last several decades by the second generation, his cousins Mike and Paul Lombardo.
That day came last December when Lombardo signed a lease-purchase agreement for the property and business, and began making plans for a major renovation.
Despite the success he’s had with Benecon, Lombardo perceives his new restaurant role as his real legacy.
“The other companies I built from scratch. They’re not necessarily a legacy,” he said. “This in my estimation would not be for sale, but would be set up in such a way that it will be 150 years old hopefully someday, being run by a Lombardo.”
‘A breath of fresh air’
Lombardo said the restaurant has been struggling financially for the past five years.
And while he’s new to the restaurant business, Lombardo said that, from his perspective as a businessman, he thinks that’s happened because no one was reinvesting in it.
At the same time, competition has arrived in droves, with dozens of new restaurants opening in Lancaster city and suburbs.
“When you stop feeding your business — doing research and development in your business — no matter what business it is, it’s going to have consequences,” he said.
With a look and decor that still evokes the late 1960s, Lombardo says his family’s restaurant just needed someone to spend some money on it.
“This is stylish for 1968. For 2020, it is not. It’s tired. It’s old. The carpeting is torn and tearing, the roof needs repaired. Basically, it’s tired,” he said.
Lombardo said he expects to spend around $650,000 on work that will, among other things, take down some interior walls, create a new lounge area, upgrade the kitchen and lighten the dark brown walls.
“I had my feng shui consultant and my designer on this,” he said. “It’s going to be a breath of fresh air. It’s not going to be over the top, but it will be refreshed.”
Lombardo expects the work to begin in January and last about three months. When the restaurant reopens, Lombardo hopes it will please longtime customers while appealing to a new clientele.
“You don’t alienate the people that have been coming here getting spaghetti and meatballs for 40 years,” he says.
Lombardo, who has a house in Lititz and spends winters in Florida, doesn’t plan to manage day-to-day operations, although he will be involved in big decisions.
He says he has a three-year goal of getting the 150-seat restaurant to stop losing money. Actually making money with the restaurant, he says, is not as important.
“I don’t want to be cavalier, but if I have to make a living at this, it would be very difficult,” he says. “But I don’t have to.”
Having the means to help
Lombardo’s lease-purchase agreement covers the real estate, business and business-related assets. Handling the transaction was Christine Sable of Sable Commercial Realty.
Lombardo can afford to invest in his family’s restaurant because of the success he’s had in the insurance industry.
In 1970, Lombardo started working as an agent with Metropolitan Life. He was promoted to a staff manager several years later, overseeing eight other agents.
But after four years, Lombardo says he felt like he was stagnating so he opened an insurance agency with his father-in-law.
On his own, Lombardo eventually introduced the concept of health insurance purchasing cooperatives, which enable municipalities to form groups to enhance the purchasing power of their employee benefit and workers’ compensation dollars.
In 1988, he started talking to five municipalities about forming an alliance that gave them the clout to get better rates.
The success of that idea eventually led him to begin Benecon, which now develops and administers self-funded insurance programs for companies, governments, colleges and nonprofits.
In 2008, he started a sister company, ConnectCare3, to help medical patients navigate treatment options.
Today, the two companies have around 150 employees and combined annual revenue of $64 million. Lombardo continues as chairman and CEO of Benecon and ConnectCare3.
Looking back over his career in insurance, Lombardo says he was a hard worker who wasn’t brilliant but “was smart enough.”
“I didn't have the expectations because I came from a very humble beginning,” he said. “So my expectations were only not to fail.”
Lombardo’s success with Benecon has helped give him perspective on the accompanying wealth that came with it. Money, he says, seems less important the more prosperous he’s become.
“It doesn’t make you happy. It just adds stuff. I call it stuff — that’s what I have,” he says.
Yet the restaurant project is something Lombardo says gives him a deep level of satisfaction.
“I didn’t come in this for a profit center. I have a day job. I’ve come in this for family, family history, love of family,” he said. “It’s my family history, my childhood history.”