Customers who walk in and get a table at Mi Gualupita will likely be welcomed by the sight of wool sweaters, fittingly handmade in the Mexican town of Gualupita, hanging on the wall.

Gualupita in Mexico State is known for handmade wool sweaters, which are displayed prominently in Mi Gualupita, which translates to “My Gualupita” in English.

Accompanied by the music of Spanish music playing through a nearby television and the wafting aroma of bay leaves, it might be easy to forget that the Chester County eatery is indeed in America.

Mi Gualupita, at 340 East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville, opened Sept. 19 with a full menu of authentic Mexican meals.

“It’s authentic Mexican food,” said co-owner Yaneisy Echevarria, adding that the food isn’t anything like what’s on the menu at Taco Bell or Chipotle.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, Mi Gualupita serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including breakfast served until 2 p.m. daily. The restaurant serves rice and beans as well as Mexican spaghetti made with Mexican tomatoes.

“Everyday we do something different,” Echevarria said, adding that the restaurant has a new special daily.

Echevarria takes pride in the restaurant’s authentic ingredients, including Mexican cheeses such as “Tia Angelitta” Queso Fresco and Mexican-style Sour Cream like “Lala Crema Mexicana.” Mi Gualupita’s produce comes from Produmex, a Mexican vegetable and fruit wholesaler.

And the restaurant’s devotion to Mexican authenticity doesn’t end there.

From the decor adorning the walls to a line of Mexican sodas and flavored water offered to customers, everything in the restaurant pays homage to Echevarria’s native town of Gualupita. Echevarria, his grandnephew Aban Lara and four other relatives make up the restaurant’ staff members.

Echevarria’s family members model the sweaters that adorn the walls in framed photographs hung on the walls. Lara’s mother, Rosa Rivera, was whipping up quesadillas and rice from the kitchen while Echevarria spoke with the LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Everything we do, we do right here,” Echevarria said.

Echevarria, who moved to the U.S. from Mexico 29 years ago, said he’s wanted to run a restaurant for a “long, long time,” but had worked in other industries prior to opening Mi Gualupita. Lara has worked in the restaurant industry since he moved to the U.S. 15 years ago.

Though the restaurant opened just a few weeks ago, Echevarria already has plans to expand the business with new locations in West Chester and Exton — and even into Lancaster County when the time is right.

Echevarria estimates that it’ll be at least another year until Mi Gualupita opens any other locations.

“It depends on the business,” Echevarria said, adding that there weren’t a lot of customers in the first few days that Mi Gualupita had opened its doors to Coatesville.

However, Echevarria said that since then, the number of customers seems to be increasing daily and the restaurant even has a few regulars. A couple employees working at nearby businesses frequent Mi Gualupita on their lunch breaks for a few tacos and other authentic Mexican food.

“They come in two to three times a week because they like it,” Echevarria said. “They just walk up.”

Mi Gualupita Hours Open Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. View the menu here: https://onlineordering.cmpmobile.com/menu/migualupita