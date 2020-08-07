The Factory Direct Mattress & Sofa Outlet in the Shops at Rockvale will close by the end of September.

Jeff Giagnocavo, who owns the store with Ben McClure, said the closing was prompted by the mandated shutdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the increasing number of stores leaving the Route 30 outlet center and overall concerns about the economy.

The company’s flagship store is the Gardner’s Mattress & More location near Park City Center at 830 Plaza Boulevard. Giagnocavo said the closure of Rockvale will allow them to focus on that store.

