Extreme Beauty Supply & Retail has opened in Lancaster with a variety of natural hair care products.
The roughly 300-square-foot retail shop owned by Falesha Martin at 447 S. Prince St. is below Turn ‘N Headz Braiding & Weaving Studio, which Martin has operated six years.
The retail shop carries a variety of shampoos, relaxers and hair coloring as well as wigs, head wraps and products for doing weaves, hair braiding and hair crocheting.
Martin has two part-time employees that help in the shop, which is located in a business incubator operated by Building and Supporting Entrepreneurship of Southeast Lancaster, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurship among women and minorities.