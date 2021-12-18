Business and economic trends going into 2022 are positive, despite challenges filling open positions and inflation, two experts said Friday during the Lancaster Chamber’s annual year-end gathering to look ahead.

The speakers took stock of the economic shock from the pandemic while also highlighting the federal stimulus that has helped businesses and consumers build cash reserves they believe could sustain a rebound.

“It’s temporary, it’s temporary,” keynote speaker Linda Duessel said of the pandemic’s economic impact. “As much as you have a desire not to spend like you used to, you get a pent-up demand. And that could be very bullish for next year.”

Duessel, a senior equity strategist and senior vice president for Pittsburgh-based investment and asset manager Federated Hermes, said even the economic headwinds from people still worried about COVID-19 could be seen as an example of pent-up demand. Fears should eventually subside, and even worriers will once again begin spending money on more goods and services, she said.

Coupled with corporate profits that have remained strong during the pandemic, businesses and households flush with federal stimulus cash bodes well for a continued run-up of stock prices, Duessel said, predicting growth of 10% to 12% in the S&P 500 over the next year.

“It’s dangerous to be a bear when you have all that money sloshing around,” Duessel told the crowd of nearly 300 gathered for the presentation over breakfast at the Lancaster County Convention Center’s Freedom Hall.

And Duessel said there’s also pent-up demand to support rising prices for houses since there are a large number of people eager to buy homes as they enter their 30s, demographic trends that make it unlikely prices will fall. Responding to those higher prices, builders will eventually construct more houses, at which point prices may ease, she said.

“I’m just thinking this is really going to work itself out,” she said of the housing market.

While mostly optimistic, Duessel did offer some words of caution, saying inflation could signal trouble ahead and spiking federal debt may prove a long-term drag on the economy. Yet she ended on a high note, saying she felt confident that the highly educated and tech savvy younger generation will be able to find creative solutions to economic problems.

“As we look to be bold in a brave new future, I’m really excited for the United States of America,” she said.

Dave Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors, made a high-profile concern a focus of his 10-minute presentation which preceded Duessel’s remarks. Hanson began by describing the five biggest issues currently facing businesses, which he said are really just one.

“Labor, labor, labor, labor, labor – everything else is details,” Hanson said. “We have job shortages all over our economy. What are we going to do about them?”

Migration or getting workers to spend more time on the job could help, but Hanson said it would be better to accept the reality of a shrunken labor force, and find ways to be efficient through new uses of technology.

“Labor scarcity is here, in my opinion, until employers shift their use of labor to get the same production out of fewer people,” he said.