The founder of a Lititz-area barre, Pilates and adult-dance studio has opened a second location in downtown Lancaster.

Marie Cleaves Rothacker, who opened her first Move It Studio location in the Shoppes at Brighton in 2014, last month opened another on the second floor of 33 N. Market St.

Next to Lancaster Central Market and above the Lancaster Dispensing Co. restaurant, the space previously was occupied by the Drogaris Companies until damaged by the restaurant’s 2017 fire.

Rothacker, a professionally trained ballet dancer and Lititz resident, teaches in a historic 1,750-square-foot space with original hardwood floors.

Barre combines ballet-based exercises with Pilates to create a full-body workout.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles