The woman who oversees Lancaster County’s workforce help center says she’s been forced out of her job but her supervisors aren’t saying why she is leaving.

The issue started, she says, at the same time when she was investigated for drinking alcohol on a staff retreat in September. She said she was cleared of that about the same time that she says other problems within the organization came to light.

Cathy Rychalsky, the executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, has submitted her resignation effective May 2.

In an email this week to Lancaster County officials, board staff and members, and LNP, Rychalsky said her resignation was forced after she approached the board to address a personnel problem involving “hostility, neglect of policy, discrimination and working against our culture.”

Board chairman G. David Sload declined to discuss the circumstances of her resignation, saying it is a personnel matter.

“First and foremost, the executive committee and the staff of the Workforce Development Board continue to do the work of the board and fulfill the mission of the board for Lancaster County,” Sload said.

In the email, Rychalsky relates a series of internal complaints, including one about her drinking tea with alcohol at a staff retreat in September. She said it was a tablespoon of alcohol that was further diluted with tea from a half gallon container.

“This detail is only included so it is clear that I was of clear and sound mind and fully engaged with the entire staff during the entire retreat,” she wrote. “However, the information the Board Chair received was very different than this. However, upon the Board Chair's investigation, he found I was in fact truthful in my communication to him and the Vice-Chair. The matter was resolved that week.”

Rychalsky said that at the same time as the tea-alcohol investigation concluded she learned about problems among “team members” involving “hostile communication, unprofessional interactions, and more.”

In the email, she relayed how the investigation into the allegations went from her, to the board and back to her to handle. She learned in the process that another complaint had been filed against her.

After she presented a plan to address problems with team members to the board on Jan. 4, she was placed on leave while the board’s solicitor investigated, she said.

On Jan. 14, she said she received a call from the solicitor asking for her resignation effective April 30. Rychalsky and her attorney negotiated for May 2 to help with a transition.

The board responded with a short email thanking her for her seven years of service and saying it had begun the process of searching for her successor.

Rychalsky said in an interview with LNP that she is not allowed in the board’s Manheim Pike property and is working on assigned projects from home.

The board’s executive committee will consider her resignation on Tuesday at its public meeting at 3:30 p.m. at its Manheim Pike location.

Rychalsky said the state Department of Labor & Industry Equal Opportunity Office is investigating two complaints. She said she knows because she has been called as a witness.

The EOO is where employees seek further investigation when local response has been exhausted.

The Department of Labor & Industry would not confirm or deny an investigation.

Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons could not be reached for comment. They were among several county officials to whom Rychalsky sent the email. The county commissioners appoint board members.

The Workforce Development Board oversees the CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs (including people in particular categories such as dislocated workers, youth, senior citizens, veterans, refugees, people with English as a second language and people with disabilities, among others).

Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses used its services a year too. It recently moved from its location on North Charlotte Street to Manheim Pike.

With a budget of more than $6 million in state and federal funds, the workforce development board is federally mandated to be the major county organization for workforce planning. That includes providing market information and assisting job seekers and businesses