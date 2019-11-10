A coffee shop with drinks and made-to-order sandwiches has opened in Elizabethtown.
With seating for around 40, EVO 206 Coffee Co. operates inside The Hub on Market, a mixed-use building at 206. S. Market St that has some 30,000 square feet of retail and office space.
Owned by Stacey Derck, the new coffee shop has seating at a window counter as well as on some sofas. It has a variety of coffee drinks as well as frozen smoothies. Sandwiches include The EVO, a grilled oven roasted turkey and cheese sandwich with spinach, pesto, tomatoes and red onions.