With 800,000 miles traveled by 40 vehicles annually, the price of gasoline plays a key role in the Lancaster EMS budget.

Now rising gas prices - which hit an average of $4.27 a gallon in Lancaster County on Monday and show no sign of going down anytime soon - are forcing the nonprofit to reconsider planned purchases just two months into its 2022 budget. Lancaster EMS will likely have to delay an $18,000 stretcher purchase or forgo it all together if prices keep rising, said Jerry Schramm, operations director.

“Some of those vehicles, the heavy ambulances, get less than 10 miles per gallon,” Schramm said, noting only one uses diesel. “It ( price increases) has a sizable impact. We’re concerned. We’re paying more for medical supplies, utilities, maintenance …. every cost is going up. It causes us to tighten our belts.”

Rising gas prices, spurred by the war in Ukraine, are threatening to derail the county’s comeback from the pandemic, say some business owners, especially those that rely on transportation or deliveries. While predictions are hard to make in the midst of a war, it does seem likely that a gallon of gas will surge past $4.50 and prices could remain elevated through year’s end.

That’s a big deal for an organization like Schramm’s.

For every dollar that gas increases, Lancaster EMS’ expenses increase $100,000, he said. Last year, Lancaster EMS spent about $100,000 on gas with the average price being $2.50 a gallon. “We’re looking at a 68% increase if the current price is sustained,” Schramm said. “That's $171,000. That’s about the price to replace an ambulance.”

He said the organization has taken to monitoring how long vehicles idle and will contact teams on the road if they idle longer than 15 minutes. It saves a few cents but those cents add up when you travel as much as the EMS.

Schramm said the pain of the rising gas prices are felt by large operations like Lancaster EMS and smaller ones that don’t have as big a budget.

“Everyone is going to feel it,” Schramm said.

That includes Metro Express Pizza owner Glen Eshelman, who said he’s trying to figure out how to compensate delivery drivers since the federal standard for reimbursement of 58.5 cents per mile driven for business use has not changed since a 4% increase at the end of December. That rate is used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business purposes.

Tourism, too, depends on visitors filling up their tanks or hopping on buses to the county, but tourism is not strongly linked to gas prices, said Edward Harris, president of Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism agency.

Harris said the tourism industry is monitoring Lancaster’s market dynamics, but remains optimistic about area tourism this year.

“Over the past decade, we have not seen a link between higher gas prices and lower overall visitation, as Lancaster County is always a popular road trip destination, especially from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” Harris said. “When gas costs more, folks may spend just a bit less while they’re here, but they still come.”

Harris added that despite “current pocketbook issues,” the county’s well-known reputation as a value destination will also prove helpful in times like these.

“We’re exploring ways to enhance that message, but in the meantime we’ill continue to promote our vacation packages and discount coupons, the many free things to do around the area, and the great deals at our famous smorgasbords and outlets,” Harris said.

Prices rose almost 12% in a week

Average gas prices are jumping to levels not seen since 2008. Patrick DeHaan, a senior analyst with GasBuddy, said the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and push close to a national average of $4.50 a gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond, he said.

"We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” said DeHaan in a news release. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."

The average price for regular gasoline in Lancaster County has risen 50.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.27 per gallon on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 147 stations in Lancaster. That’s almost a 12% hike. Prices in Lancaster are 64.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.28 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Regional prices are seeing a similar spike. In Harrisburg the average price is $4.24 per gallon, up 50.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.74 a gallon. In York, the average was also $4.24 per gallon, up 47.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76 per gallon. Reading’s average was $4.28 per gallon, up 51.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.77 per gallon.

Spurred by war in Ukraine, gasoline prices are reaching new highs. Brent crude, considered to be the international benchmark, reached $130 a barrel Sunday evening. In early December, it cost about $65 a barrel. Brent fell to $120 per barrel Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies are considering an embargo of Russian oil in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The New York Times reported Russian energy represents a small fraction of American imports, and Russia is already having trouble exporting its oil even in the absence of sanctions, as traders and refiners slash purchases of Russian crude for reasons as varied as reputational risk and the safety of tankers in a war zone.

AAA, which also tracks gas prices, said in a news release as the conflict continues, the oil markets will likely respond by increasing the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week.

It’s not clear how high prices will go or when they might level off. Just about a week ago, DeHaan said the $4.50 milestone could come “sometime this summer.” He had expected prices to level off by year’s end but that depends on the situation with Russia.

Investment firm J.P. Morgan said in an analysis on Friday that if disruption to Russian volumes were to last throughout the year, the Brent oil price could exit the year at $185 a barrel, likely leading to a massive drop in the global oil demand.

Previously, the highest recorded price in Lancaster was $4 a gallon in June 2008, according to LNP records. The highest average local price, however, was just below $4 in Lancaster County, according to GasBuddy.