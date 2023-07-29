Acuity Advisors & CPAs announces the promotion of Evan Duffy, CPA to Supervisor within the Firm’s Ag & Agri-Business Group. In this role Evan will provide oversight to client compliance solutions and continue to mentor additional team members. Evan brings a drive to help clients achieve strong solutions, an energy to learn and grow and care for both clients and team members. “Evan’s ability to connect with and train our developing staff is a great asset to our organization,” according to Kendall Ruth, Director. Acuity Advisors and CPAs is a firm specializing in consulting and compliance solutions for closely held businesses.

