Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories wants to add a nearly 53,000-square-foot building at its Upper Leacock Township campus, part of a plan that may double the size of its workforce to 5,000 employees.

The Lancaster County Planning Commission recently gave the project a favorable review. On Thursday, the Upper Leacock Township Planning Commission endorsed the company’s plans to add public sewer capacity for future building projects.

The expansion would add a 52,952-square-foot building to an existing five-story building at 2430 New Holland Pike (Route 23). The addition would sit on an existing parking lot.

Founded in 1961, Lancaster Laboratories — which was acquired by Eurofins in 2011 — provides testing services for bio-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. The additional laboratory and office space would allow the company to significantly increase its Lancaster County workforce. Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories’ manager of design and construction, Sam Huber, told the township supervisors last August that the company planned to expand from 2,250 employees to 5,000, according to minutes from the meeting. Huber did not provide a timetable, according to the minutes.

Eurofins did not respond to requests from LNP | LancasterOnline for a cost or timeline for the project, or a request to update the number of jobs the project would add.

The project requires land development approval from the Upper Leacock Township supervisors, who have not reviewed the project. Neither has the township planning commission, which reviews and makes recommendations on land development plans before they reach the supervisors. The plans could also require approval from the township zoning hearing board, zoning officer Lisa Boyd said.

During Thursday’s meeting the planning commission endorsed Eurofins’ plans to increase its reserved sewer capacity by 20 percent.

Huber said Eurofins wants the additional sewer capacity to ensure it can still develop in the future, even if the state restricts new connections to Lancaster city’s sewage treatment plant. The city treats wastewater from the township’s system.

After the meeting, Huber referred questions to a Eurofins spokesperson, who did not return a request for comment.

Site is expansion ready

In a 2019 interview with the American Pharmaceutical Review, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories President Neal Salerno said the current facility was designed with future expansions in mind.

“We’ve put the infrastructure in place for additional expansions in the future. For example, the land development and zoning was completed to include an additional 300,000 square feet of future facilities,” Salerno told the publication. “We also accounted for future expansion when installing the wiring, such as fiber optics, switch lines, etc. On top of that, really, it’s a very advanced building.”

The company has more than doubled its workforce and the square footage of its buildings at the Upper Leacock campus since being acquired by Belgium- based Eurofins Scientific in 2011.

The five-story, $42 million lab-office building which opened in 2019 was Eurofins’ largest expansion to date. It received a $1 million state grant and another $1 million in state tax credits.

The Governor’s Action Team, which coordinated the tax credits in 2019, declined to comment when asked if it would be assisting with the new expansion project. A spokesperson for the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, which assisted in obtaining the state grants for the 2019 expansion project, also declined to comment on Eurofins’ plans.

Since the 2019 expansion, Eurofins has added an eight-story parking garage with 1,249 parking spaces. It also expanded its stability storage building, used to test how a drug holds up to different conditions to help determine expiration dates. The Lancaster County Planning Commission recently reviewed Eurofins’ latest development plans and credited the company for choosing to expand on an existing parking lot rather than developing on existing farmland.