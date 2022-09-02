Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC in Upper Leacock Township will pay $77,000 in back pay and interest to 22 Asian applicants who were not selected for associate scientist positions, according to an agreement the company signed with the federal Department of Labor.

The company also agreed to extend five job opportunities to Asian applicants not selected for the positions.

In exchange, the federal agency agreed to stop administrative and judicial enforcement proceedings against Eurofins Lancaster. The company is a federal contractor.

According to the agreement, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found Eurofins was not in compliance with federal nondiscrimination rules.

The compliance review found that from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, Eurofins discriminated against 22 Asian applicants who were not selected for associate scientist positions. The agency determined that the company’s actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

“Eurofins worked cooperatively with the department to resolve these matters and to prevent similar issues from happening again,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Samuel Maiden in Philadelphia in a news release. “We appreciate that Eurofins agreed to the conciliation agreement to remedy the issues quickly and will proactively take steps to comply with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws.”

Eurofins also agreed to provide training to all company employees involved in hiring decisions and review and revise its recruitment processes to ensure they are free from discrimination.

By Sept. 15, Eurofins will mail the affected applicants details on how to obtain the compensation. The company has until Dec. 29 to provide a list of eligible applicants. The Department of Labor said back pay would be mailed to affected employees by Jan. 28, 2023.

The company, which did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline email for comment, admitted no wrongdoing in the agreement.

Eurofins bills its Upper Leacock Township facility at 2425 New Holland Pike as the largest single-site environmental laboratory in the U.S. The facility provides analytical testing for large industrial companies, consultants and government agencies. The company also operates a facility at 2430 New Holland Pike in the same campus.

In 2020, LNP | LancasterOnline listed Eurofins as a top employer in the county with 2,039 employees at its Upper Leaock Township campus.The company provides analytical testing services to the bio/pharmaceutical, food, environmental and medical device industries.

Begun in 1961 by Earl Hess, the Upper Leacock Township lab is now owned by Eurofins Scientific, a Luxembourg-based firm that employs 25,000 people in more than 250 laboratories across 39 countries.