Ethan Allen will be moving its East Petersburg store to the Crossings at Conestoga Creek, where a Pure Barre studio just opened and construction is underway on Allure Nail Bar.

The new tenants are in addition to Reel Cinemas, which opens Friday at the Wegmans-anchored mixed-used development near Long’s Park.

Ethan Allen will be taking a roughly 7,000-square-foot space near Wegmans. The new store, expected to open in January, will feature the retailer’s latest concept that allows customers to use kiosks and touch screens to experiment with possible designs.

Nearby, Pure Barre opened last month at the Crossings in the stretch of stores between Wegmans and the movie theater.

In a 1,700-square-foot space, the fitness studio offers ballet-inspired fitness classes that have elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. The franchise owner is Laura Deitch, who also has a Pure Barre studio in Mechanicsburg.

Also at The Crossings, construction has begun on Allure Nail Bar, which will be taking a roughly 1,800-square-foot space between Wegmans and the movie theater. An opening is planned sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

