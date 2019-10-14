EscapeRACE, a superhero-themed escape room that gives participants the option to race against other teams in different rooms, has opened at Park City Center.

Escape rooms are thematic rooms where participants work together to “escape” or reach the end goal.

EscapeRACE at Park City has a “Save the City” room as well as a “Save the Universe” room which feature different decorations and puzzles. Teams that don’t want to go against another team can race against a clock, like in a traditional escape room. EscapeRACE takes a 2,000-square foot spot in the Kohl’s wing at the mall.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted if space is available.

EscapeRACE is owned by Dimitri and Mary Papadimitriou. They also own Escape Room Lancaster near the train station at 18 McGovern Ave. as well as Escape Room Hershey at 253 W. Chocolate Ave.

