Esbenshade Farms, a 55-year-old family-owned egg, mill and swine operation in Rapho and Mount Joy townships, has been acquired by two large longtime Lancaster County agribusinesses.

Esbenshade’s 119 employees have been offered jobs with the acquiring companies.

Noah W. Kreider & Sons Inc., Penn Township, the state’s largest egg operation, acquired Esbenshade’s egg operation, estimated by the Watt Global Media in October to include a layer flock of 2 million hens.

Kreider hired all of Esbenshade’s 92 egg division employees, said Khalee Kreider, marketing manager. Kreider has about 500 employees, not including the Esbenshade workers. County property records show Kreider paid $17 million for the 100-acre Esbenshade property at 2036 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy Township.

Kreider Farms encompasses about 3,000 acres and sells retail and wholesale eggs, milk, ice cream, and other products. As of December, its layer flock includes 6.1 million hens.

The Wenger Group, Mount Joy Township, acquired Esbenshade Feed Mill, 340 Eby Chiques Road in Rapho Township, and its Mount Joy Township properties along with all of Esbenshade’s swine operations.

Twenty-seven Esbenshade employees were offered positions with The Wenger Group, said Cher Rineer, a public relations and communications manager for Wenger. Wenger has about 1,000 employees. County property records show Wenger paid about $6.1 million for four Esbenshade properties.

The Wenger Group, Inc., which also operates Dutchland Farms LLC., sells animal nutrition and feeds; specialty protein production processing and more.

Esbenshade family representatives were not available to comment on why the family decided to exit the majority of their agriculture operations. Esbenshade was the 34th largest egg operation in the country, according to Watt Global Media, an industry trade publication.

Glenn Esbenshade said in a news release that he chose Wenger and Kreider because they had similar core values and a passion to support agriculture in central Pennsylvania.

“It is apparent they truly care about farmers and operate with integrity with team members, farmers, customers and suppliers,” Esbenshade said.

Barry Shaw, Wenger’s chairman, said in a news release that the Esbenshade Mill is key to Wenger’s future.

“This operation, together with the sow operations we acquired, will enable us to serve our existing customer base in new ways and also serve to support our growth with key players in the Mid-Atlantic pork packing industry,” Shaw said in a news release. “We want the Esbenshade team members, producers, customers, and suppliers to have a great experience with our organization and will work hard to ensure that occurs. We are also glad for the opportunity to incorporate Esbenshade’s assets and legacy in our family-owned business, which is now almost 80 years old.”