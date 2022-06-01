The Fine Wine & Good Spirits location at 31 W. Main St. in Ephrata has reopened after renovations.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates the state’s liquor stores, announced the reopening Tuesday.

The Ephrata location’s hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

The opening comes just a day after the Liquor Control Board closed its downtown Lancaster wine and spirits store Monday.

An agency spokesperson told LNP | LancasterOnline last week that the renovations at the North Queen Street store will be mostly cosmetic to update its look.

The spokesperson said there is no official timetable for the downtown location’s reopening, but that it should open before the end of the summer.