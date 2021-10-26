Ephrata National Bank continues to extend its branch network across Lancaster County, opening a community lending office in Elizabethtown on Monday and a full-service branch in Quarryville in February.

The Elizabethtown location at 222 S. Market St., in space previously occupied by Christian-based marriage counselors, will be the bank’s western-most office and its Quarryville location at 101 E. State St., previously a PNC branch, will be its southern-most office.

A spokesman for the $1.6 billion institution acknowledged Monday that Ephrata National’s strategy runs counter to the trend of cutting branch numbers, both nationally and locally, as more customers bank online. But there are good reasons for that, the spokesman indicated.

“Although much has been made of the decline in branch banking and the increased use of digital banking services as a result of COVID-19, we are still seeing a need for physical locations to enter new markets,” said Craig Rodenberger, senior vice president and marketing officer.

“Our research indicates that consumers still consider a physical location in proximity to them as an important factor in where they decide to bank,” Rodenberger said. At the same time, branch transactions have recovered to near pre-pandemic volumes, he said.

With the additions, Ephrata National will have 13 full-service branches, two drive-thru-only locations and the one community lending office.

Quarryville, where the bank will staff a leased 3,000-square-foot office with five or six employees, is appealing on several levels, Rodenberger said.

It’s a growing market with demographics similar to other markets where the bank has found success, he said. Its proximity to Chester County will give the bank a base from which it can grow its ag-industry business there. And for customers who prefer dealing with smaller banks, Ephrata National is the only institution in that market with less than $2 billion in assets, he said.

In Elizabethtown, Ephrata National opted to open a loan office with four or five employees focused on originating residential mortgages and commercial loans, rather than a full-service office that would do both lending and take deposits. That’s because the bank already is “flush with deposits” and wants to build loan volume, Rodenberger said.

Ephrata National would like to expand its physical presence into other parts of the county and into adjacent counties too, Rodenberger said.