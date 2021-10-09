Ephrata National Bank, an independent community bank for more than a century, wants to make sure it stays that way. And the best way to remain independent, the bank’s management believes, is to become more profitable.

With that goal in mind, Ephrata National has announced a senior-management restructuring that prepares the bank for a changing business climate.

“We are on pace to have record earnings again in 2021, but we recognize two drivers of earnings this year were mortgage refinances and (Paycheck Protection Program) loans,” said Craig Rodenberger, senior vice president and marketing officer.

“We know PPP-related revenue will be going away in 2022 and we also expect that revenue generated from mortgage loan refinances will decrease as well. This revenue will need to be replaced and this restructure puts us in a much better position to do that. It will also help us cut expenses by becoming more efficient,” he said Friday.

On top of that, Ephrata National and other banks have been swamped by deposits from consumers and businesses awash in government-stimulus dollars at a time when loan demand is soft, and any new loans that do get made carry low interest rates.

Ephrata National has responded by creating two positions rarely found in banks its size – chief strategy officer and chief revenue officer, Rodenberger said. And rather than fill those slots with executives from its commercial lending or finance departments, as is commonly done, Ephrata National has tapped Chad Neiss from its residential/consumer lending group for the strategy job and William Kitsch from its agricultural lending group for the revenue job.

The bank picked them for “their entrepreneurial background,” “strategic acumen” and “demonstrated success” since joining the bank. The bank also is putting in place steps to develop “a robust sales culture” and to “strategically pursue new revenue opportunities,” among other objectives.

How will more profits make Ephrata National more likely to stay independent, as it’s been since its founding in 1881?

While the bank isn’t facing any takeover threats, the bank’s leadership is being pro-active, Rodenberger indicated. He explained that strong profits should create more demand for the stock of its parent corporation, ENB Financial, which “should translate to a higher stock price.” That, in turn, will make ENB more expensive to acquire – and, for existing shareholders, more attractive to hold on to.

Increased profits also would allow ENB to boost its dividend, giving existing shareholders another reason to hold onto their stock, he said.

The bank’s goal is for its profitability, by a variety of measures, to be in the top 25% of banks its size in central Pennsylvania, as the bank’s asset quality and capital adequacy already are, according to Rodenberger.

Ephrata National has 280 employees and $1.6 billion in total assets. It's the fourth biggest bank in Lancaster County with an 8% market share, according to federal statistics.