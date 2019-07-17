ENB Financial, owner of Ephrata National Bank, on Wednesday reported a 45.3% increase in net profits for the second quarter.
ENB had net profits of $3.1 million (54 cents a share), up from $2.1 million (37 cents a share) in 2018’s second quarter.
Lifting net profits were increases in net interest income and non-interest income, which grew 13.7% and 5.1% respectively, and a negligible upturn of 0.6 percent in non-interest expense.
At June 30, ENB had total assets of $1.13 billion, up 7.8% from a year earlier.