The parent company of Ephrata National Bank on Tuesday reported a 24.9% increase in fourth quarter net profits.
Net profits were $2.78 million (49 cents a share), up from $2.23 million (39 cents a share) in 2018’s fourth quarter, helped by a 36.4% jump in noninterest income.
For the year, net profits grew 16.9% to $11.40 million ($2.01 a share) from $9.75 million ($1.71 a share) in 2018. A 10.5% rise in net interest income helped the bottom line.
At Dec. 31, ENB reported total assets of $1.17 billion, up 6.7% from a year earlier.