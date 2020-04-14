The owner of Ephrata National Bank on Monday reported a 16.8% drop in first quarter net profits, in part due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENB Financial posted net profits of $2.17 million (38 cents a share), down from $2.60 million (46 cents a share) in 2019’s first quarter.

The main culprits, said ENB Financial, were a 10.1% increase in operating expenses (mostly stemming from bigger salary and benefit expense), a 16.4% rise in other operating expenses and a 94.4% jump in the provision for loan losses (reflecting the impact of the pandemic). That lifted the provision to $350,000 from $180,000 in 2019’s first quarter.

As of March 31, ENB had total assets of $1.18 billion, up 5.9% from a year earlier.