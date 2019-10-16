The owner of Ephrata National Bank on Wednesday raised its quarterly cash dividend by a half-cent a share to 16.0 cents per share, payable Dec. 13 to shareholders of record Nov. 15. ENB National’s fourth-quarter dividend represents a 3.2% increase over its third-quarter payout.
Ephrata National owner boosts Q4 dividend by 3.2%
More Headlines
- A year after reopening from fire damage, downtown Lancaster's 'DipCo' busier than ever, says co-owner
- Here's a look at how crews are filling Lancaster's underground railroad bridge cavity [photos, video]
- York man dies 12 days after fight outside Village Night Club; Lancaster police search for suspect
- Exciting section races approaching finish line: Previewing L-L football Week 9 action in 'The Huddle' [podcast]
- Halloween 2019: Where to find 8 parades in Lancaster County
- Penn State five takes: The 'on to Michigan' edition
- Lancaster 14-year-old faces homicide hearing Friday; here's what we know, don't know about last week's shooting
- Celebrate National School Lunch Week with tips for meeting students' varied nutrition needs
- L-L field hockey playoffs: Manheim Township, Penn Manor, L-S and CV advance to semis
- Dramatic semifinal wins send McCaskey, Manheim Township to L-L League boys soccer title game
- Ephrata and Manheim Central will play for the L-L Girls soccer championship