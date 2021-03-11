Joseph and Madison Hetterly, a 20-something married couple from Brooklyn, New York, have both been working virtually from home during the coronavirus pandemic. He works in theater management and she in film production.

For a change of scenery, “we decided to try to find a place to get some fresh air and to have a place to do some work in a place that's a little more aesthetically beautiful and get some nature,” Joseph says.

They did a Google search for bed-and-breakfasts within a drivable radius from their home, looking for something to also accommodate their recently adopted dog, Bowie. One of the results was the Historic Smithton Inn on Main Street in Ephrata.

The couple chose the Smithton for a two-night respite during a weeklong getaway bookended by stays at Airbnbs in Bucks County.

“It had a perfect balance of sort of cozy and quaint but also sort of modern and clean amenities,” Joseph says.

And it had great Wi-Fi so they could do Zoom calls and other online work — that is, when they weren't enjoying the “absolutely delicious” food and taking Bowie to Buchanan Park's dog park in Lancaster city.

The Hetterlys were just the type of guests that Smithton innkeeper Rebecca Gallagher had in mind last year when she obtained a federal pandemic assistance loan and had the 257-year-old building with 18-inch-thick stone walls hardwired for high-speed internet. All seven guest rooms now have smart TVs connected to the internet along with Wi-Fi boosters.

Now there's no buffering, and “everybody in our house can watch Netflix at the same time,” says Gallagher, who co-owns the Smithton Inn with her husband, Dave.

Since the new Wi-Fi first fired up last August, “it totally paid off,” Gallagher says. “People definitely appreciate it.”

The increased connectivity set the inn up to offer “workcations,” where people can bring along their work and still relax in a different setting.

Besides couples like the Hetterlys, families have also embraced the trend, with dad doing Zoom meetings and mom doing virtual schooling with the kids, a kind of “schoolcation.” And now some guests are staying for four or five days, which is not typically the norm, Gallagher says.

The Smithton Inn even got a mention in a New York Times list of places to go for “workcations,” she notes.

This marketing effort has been one way for the Smithton Inn to survive a pandemic that has greatly reduced travel, hurting hoteliers across the country.

During the initial state shutdown last spring, the Smithton Inn hosted only hospital workers. Then starting in June, the inn began welcoming other visitors.

To make her guests aware of what the inn has done to keep them healthy, Gallagher made a video of herself explaining the additional cleaning measures and distancing protocols, which was posted on the inn's Facebook page and website blog.

“We go through a tremendous amount of laundry detergent and coffee,” says Gallagher, noting that the dining room no longer has a coffee station, but now she makes a pot for every socially distanced table.

Gallagher also has taken on marketing tasks that she used to pay others for. For instance, she is learning about search engine optimization, so that Smithton Inn can have a prominent ranking on such sites as Google and Facebook.

Gallagher now writes her own blogs, promoting everything from suggested hikes and outdoor adventures to socially distanced entertainment to five winter ideas in Lancaster County for bed-and-breakfast guests.

The Smithton Inn also features the Weathered Vineyards wine bar, added in 2016, which has provided a liquid lifeline, especially during the early months of the pandemic, helping to offset revenue loss. While the bar couldn't offer its Mediterranean bistro menu at that time, there was (and still is) curbside pickup for beverages.

“While the B-and-B was practically shut down, people were drinking a lot of wine,” Gallagher says.

Gallagher reports that last month was shaping up to be at least the second-best January they've had since the couple bought the inn in 2009, and she predicts this month will be their best February yet.

“What's happening is, guests are booking at the last minute,” Gallagher says. “I think they are absolutely desperate to get away from their own four walls.”