David Lapp deals with heartache every day.

Lapp is the CEO of Blessings of Hope, a local nonprofit which takes fresh but unwanted food that’s destined for the landfill and instead supplies it to food banks and other charities, a mission which became more valuable than ever during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the tons of unwanted food that food companies are looking to get off their hands and the demand for those same commodities across the Northeast U.S. both exceed Blessings of Hope’s ability to keep up.

The result is the distress felt by Lapp and the rest of the Blessings of Hope organization.

“One of our biggest heartaches is to know that we’re saying no to perfectly good product that people want and can use, but we don’t have the capacity to handle. And we’re saying no to (tractor-trailer) loads of food on a daily basis,” Lapp said.

Blessings of Hope has been trying to solve the dilemma for the past 18 months. Its original plan -- to expand its distribution center on Becker Road in Warwick and Manheim townships -- fizzled after municipal officials endorsed it only in part. (Blessings of Hope has appealed the Warwick Township zoners’ decision to Lancaster County Court.)

Meanwhile, Blessings of Hope is pursuing a different plan – to construct a new distribution center costing up to $30 million near the intersection of Route 222 and Route 322. The West Earl Township site, east of Ephrata, is a 38-acre portion of a 46.5-acre farm zoned for agriculture.

Blessings of Hope would move its entire operation from Becker Road to the new facility, which it describes as a “food processing and redistribution facility.”

However, the project would not consume the majority of the 38 acres. “We are estimating over half of the acreage would remain in cropland at this point,” Lapp said.

Clashing priorities

The proposed venture sets up a conflict between two long-standing movements in Lancaster County. On one side is an organization that’s immersed in the county’s tradition of helping people in need. On the other are people who want to see fertile land, zoned for agricultural use, continue to be farmed.

While the Blessings of Hope project would take much of the 1850 Diamond Station Road farm out of production, Lapp argued that the new facility would help the region more efficiently use the abundance of food that the region produces – much of which now goes to waste.

Lapp said 40% of the food produced in America is not eaten but gets thrown away as garbage, compost or fertilizer, a statistic calculated by the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, taking a narrower focus, says 31% of food available at retail is wasted. Either way, it’s a huge amount.

“The way we look at it is, if already 40% of what that farm is producing is going to be wasted, why produce more, rather than focus on salvaging and utilizing what’s already being produced?” Lapp asked.

“We believe we can salvage more food in a day – food that’s now being produced and wasted – than that entire farm can produce in a year. So from an ag-preservation standpoint, we believe that we’re a net positive to the ag industry,” he added.

Not all of the neighboring property owners see it that way. They feel the Blessings of Hope food-distribution hub should be on land that’s zoned industrial or commercial.

“Our intention is not to harm the mission. It’s to redirect it” to an appropriate location, said John Stauffer, who lives at 151 Pleasant Valley Road, which adjoins the Blessings of Hope property on the east. Stauffer, a real estate agent, coordinates an informal network of neighbors who share information about the proposal and attend relevant township meetings.

“I’m not in favor of it. I’d like to see it stay a farm,” said Elvin High of 1820 Diamond Station Road, which adjoins the Blessings of Hope property on the west. High, who has lived on the road for all his 50 years and farms 47 acres there, said “it would be a shame” for the property to be developed.

Mary Haverstick, spokesperson for Respect Farmland, a local grassroots organization that opposes development proposals that it believes threaten the character of rural Lancaster County, agreed with Stauffer that the project should be done elsewhere.

“While Blessings of Hope does admirable work, there is no need to take a working farm and convert it into a large food trucking distribution center,” she said, suggesting that an industrial property would be a better fit.

A spokeswoman for Lancaster Farmland Trust declined to comment on the Blessings of Hope proposal because the property at issue is not a preserved farm, which is the trust’s focus.

Leon Ressler, Penn State Extension agronomy educator for Lancaster County, sees both sides of the issue.

On the one hand, the farm sits in the county’s belt of limestone soil – the county’s most productive soil type; the Lancaster County Conservation District describes the Diamond Station Road farm’s soil as “prime farmland.”

On the other hand, the extension educator continued, the farm is next to existing development (which was built on farmland), near major roads and close to farms that could donate crops they’ve grown but been unable to sell.

“That’s the dilemma of life,” Ressler said. “Every decision we make has trade-offs.”

Ending a nightmare

Lapp sees the new facility as the solution to its logistical nightmare on Becker Road, where soaring demand from food banks, homeless shelters, halfway houses and other charities has overwhelmed the 44,000-square-foot facility. As Lapp put it, “We’re flat-out maxed out in space.”

Blessings of Hope has supplemented the space by putting 30 to 40 trailers on the site, but that necessitates an elaborate – and highly inefficient – jockeying of incoming and outgoing items and trailers.

“It’s a lot of extra work,” said Lapp, 39, who’s moved into the Diamond Station Road property’s farmhouse.

The new building would be 160,000 square feet, or nearly four times the size of the Becker Road facility, with portions standing as high as 80 feet – dimensions that reflect the nonprofit’s dramatic growth from its start in a three-car garage in Farmersville in 2006.

Lapp sees numerous advantages to the new facility.

The ample size would eliminate the need for the excessive maneuvering that’s required on Becker Road. It also would provide room for Blessings of Hope to begin new ways of processing food such as dehydrating, canning and juicing as well as bringing milk processing in-house. (It’s now done off-site by third parties.)

In addition, the increased space also would make possible a pair of new physical features. First would be a place to keep an inventory of disaster-relief items such as water and soup that could be shipped immediately to communities in need. The second would be a designated drop-off dock for farmers that have food to donate.

Another plus of the site would be its proximity to main roads, a valuable attribute since speedy transportation is critical for the distribution of fresh food, Lapp said. And the clock starts ticking as soon as Blessings of Hope gets notified that a tractor-trailer load is theirs for the taking. That’s 40,000 pounds worth of food, enough for 24 to 26 skids.

Blessings of Hope gets regular donations from more than 200 food manufacturers, retail chains, food wholesalers, trucking companies and farmers, according to Lapp. He declined to name any on the record, though the list includes many firms that are household names in the county.

Behind the giveaways

Why would companies in the food business get rid of perfectly good food?

“Pretty much the only reason we get it is because it’s ready to eat now. If they send it to retail, by the time the retail store has it on their shelf for a couple days, then the customer takes it home and has it in their refrigerator for a couple days, it’s too ripe,” Lapp explained.

“This is product that’s beyond the point where the distribution center can send it to retail, because it’s too ripe, it’s too far on in its life. But we can get it out to a food bank the same day (we pick it up) or the next day,” he said.

Blessings of Hope delivers the food to some charities; other charities come to Blessings of Hope’s facility and pick up what they need from a designated “food selection area.”

Zoning draws a line

Before any of those advantages can materialize in the form of a new building, though, Blessings of Hope needs to get the existing zoning tweaked or changed, since the existing zoning – agriculture – allows for food processing but not food distribution.

By the end of this month, Blessings of Hope expects to formally ask West Earl Township to amend its zoning ordinance’s text to add food distribution to the permissible uses in the agricultural district, according to Lapp. The request will be decided by the township supervisors, after it’s reviewed by the township planners, said township manager Jenna Seesholtz.

Should the supervisors reject the request, Blessings of Hope will seek to have the tract rezoned to commercial, a designation that would allow both food processing and distribution. Lapp noted that adjoining property along Pleasant Valley Road is zoned that way.

If Blessings of Hope gets the zoning altered, the nonprofit then would need to get a land development plan approved and obtain various other permissions in order to construct the building. Ideally, Lapp said, site work could start by year-end, leading to occupancy by year-end 2022. It would put the Becker Road property up for sale.

“That’s our best-case scenario,” he said. “Our philosophy is, we’ll take it a day at a time and see what God does. We didn’t get to where we are on our own and there’s no way we’re going to get to where we’re going on our own. So we have to trust God every day.”

Horsepower & people power

Blessings of Hope anticipates needing considerably more hands, feet and wheels to operate the larger new facility. The 50-employee workforce would need to grow to 70 to 80; the truck fleet would need to grow from 20 to about 30; and the volunteer pool would need to grow from 60 per shift to 250, Lapp estimated.

The CEO was confident that Blessings of Hope could find enough volunteers. “We do believe there’s a tremendous number of people who want to support an organization like this and give of their time to help people in need,” he said.

The proposed new facility comes as Blessings of Hope pulls back somewhat from the full-throttle approach to 2020, when the nonprofit responded to skyrocketing demand by providing 67.65 million pounds of food, five times more than 2019. Expressed another way, Blessings of Hope provided on average 155,000 meals per day last year.

Many employees worked 90-hour weeks to get Blessings of Hope through the unprecedented crisis, an unsustainable pace, according to Lapp.

With the economy recovering, Blessings of Hope opted to cut its food distribution this year by half, down to 30-to-35 million pounds, trim the number of organizations it supplies from more than 1,000 down to 700 to 800, and shift some of its focus inward.

“That’s a strategic decision we made as an executive team to pull back and make sure we have long-term, sustainable systems in place so we’re not burning out our staff or overstretching our resources,” Lapp said.

“It was a little different world in 2020 than it is in 2021. People are getting back to their jobs. People are getting back on their feet. The immediate need is not as high in 2021 as it was in 2020,” he added.

Blessings of Hope also wants to devote some time to adding satellite locations in other regions of the nation, broadening its reach beyond the Northeast U.S., where it serves roughly Connecticut to Washington D.C, and as far west as Pittsburgh.

“Our long-term vision is to go nationwide, because of the availability of product. A lot of people we work with in the Northeast also have distribution centers across America,” Lapp said.

The nonprofit opened its first satellite distribution hub, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, last year. Lapp declined to say how many satellite hubs it envisions.

Though Blessings of Hope has yet to formally apply for any of the many municipal approvals needed for the West Earl venture, it’s taken the unusual step of completing its purchase of the property it’s eyeing for the new facility.

Typically a developer signs only a sales agreement or option on a desired property to temporarily set aside the land for itself until the fate of its proposal is known. That way, if the proposal fizzles, the developer isn’t stuck with a property it can’t use.

But Blessings of Hope had no choice, Lapp explained, since the property’s sellers wanted to find a buyer and complete the transaction promptly, choosing to sell the land at auction in March. Several parties made bids, said Aaron Nolt, an associate at auctioneer Kline, Kreider & Good. Blessings of Hope was the winner but had to finalize the $3.5 million purchase in June.